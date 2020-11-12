Skip to content
Home for the Holidays
4 tips for safe holiday cooking
PHOTOS: Scared of Santa
Gallery
Toddler teaches you to make the perfect mint chocolate holiday cookies
Video
Decorating for the holidays earlier could make you happier, study claims
Create these adorable New Year’s Eve cupcakes
Video
More Home for the Holidays Headlines
Best homemade pie crust recipe
Keeping your home and property safe this holiday season
The lump of coal they’ll actually enjoy
Ho ho no! Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this year
Homemade Latkes to celebrate Hanukkah
Video
This crockpot pumpkin pecan cake can save oven space
Video
10 of Oprah’s ‘favorite things’ that won’t break the bank
5 tips to dealing with family during the holidays
Video
Gifty new and unusual pandemic-proof games for the holidays
How to set a budget for holiday spending