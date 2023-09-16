The LGBTQ+ Latine Coalition’s third annual Latine Pride Celebration in Barrio Logan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — The LGBTQ+ Latine Coalition — an integral part of San Diego Pride — hosted its third annual Latine Pride Celebration in Barrio Logan Saturday, coinciding with Mexico’s Independence Day.

The free community event, which was held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., featured over 30 vendors in addition to music and live entertainment, such as local drag queens and DJs.

“We are here celebrating an important intersection,” said Chris Sotomayor with San Diego Pride. “It is an intersection between our Latino culture and our LGBTQ identities.”

Sept. 16 marks the day Mexico gained independence from Spain after a long, brutal war. Festivities were held throughout San Diego County — from Chula Vista and Old Town to Escondido.

The Independence Day celebration in Barrio Logan allowed them to honor their culture, while also celebrating their queer identity.

“Mexico’s independence came at a cost,” said Haziel Garcia. “We are fighting to be included. We are fighting to be seen and we are fighting to be represented as queer, Hispanic people.”