Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) announced Tuesday he’s suspending his campaign for the White House.

“Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Suarez said in a release announcing the move, adding, “It was a privilege to come so close to appearing on stage with the other candidates at last week’s first debate.”

“While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains,” Suarez added.

The end of his short-lived presidential bid comes a week after he failed to make the GOP’s first primary debate stage in Milwaukee, falling short of the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) polling requirements to qualify for the event despite reporting that his campaign had hit the donor requirements.

Suarez earlier this month had suggested that candidates who didn’t meet the RNC requirements should drop out of the primary.

The two-term Miami mayor launched his long-shot 2024 campaign in mid-June. Alongside former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, he became the third Floridian to jump in the GOP race.

The Miami mayor said in his statement that he had “looked forward to sharing the story of Miami, America’s most successful city” as he campaigned, and argued that his achievements leading Miami should be looked to as a model that “can be replicated in every community in our great country.”

“I look forward to keeping in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans’ trust in our institutions and in each other, and win,“ he said.

This story was updated at 1:37 p.m.