Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will lead a congressional delegation trip to China, Korea and Japan next week to advance U.S. economic and national security interests in the region, his office announced Tuesday.

He will take the trip with Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), the ranking Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, and other colleagues during the Columbus Day recess.

Schumer has often urged the United States to take a tougher approach to China and last year he spearheaded passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, which was intended to improve U.S. competitiveness with China.

The trip will include meetings with government and business leaders from each country as well as executives from U.S. companies operating in those countries.

It follows Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s visit to China in August and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit there in June.

Schumer plans to emphasize the need for reciprocity in China for U.S. businesses in order to “level the playing field for American workers,” according to his office.

The Democratic leader will also focus on maintaining the United States’ advantage in producing advanced technologies for its national security.

Schumer has made the future development of artificial intelligence one of his top policy priorities this Congress.

He will address the Chinese’s government’s positions on human rights and the illicit export of fentanyl and discuss its role in the international community and potential areas of cooperation.

Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), John Kennedy (R-La.) and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) will also participate in the trip.