Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will announce her candidacy for president next month, according to multiple reports.

Multiple outlets reported on Tuesday that Haley, who is also a former Republican governor of South Carolina, will declare she is running on Feb. 15, which could make her the first official challenger to former President Trump for the GOP nomination.

The Post and Courier, which was the first to cover the news, reported that an invitation to an event for her announcement will soon be sent to her supporters. The event will reportedly happen at the Charleston Visitor Center in the state’s largest city.

A member of Haley’s inner circle confirmed her plans to The Post and Courier.

The Hill has reached out to Haley’s Stand with America PAC for confirmation.

Haley has on multiple occasions hinted that she might run for president despite saying in 2021 that she would not run if Trump ran again in 2024.

She said at a meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, which featured speeches from several rumored potential GOP presidential candidates, that she has “never lost” an election and was seriously considering running.

She said in an interview on Fox News earlier this month that she would be running to oust President Biden from office and bring in a “young generation” of leaders to Washington, D.C. if she chooses to do so.

Haley reportedly called Trump during the weekend to tell him that she was considering running for president.

Haley is one of several former Trump administration officials who may jump in the race, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Recent polls have shown Trump to be a clear favorite in hypothetical GOP primary polls. Haley tied for fourth with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) with 3 percent in a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll earlier this month.