Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is the least popular senator in the U.S., according to new polling, as the Kentucky Republican has faced backlash from both the right and the left over the last year.

McConnell holds a disapproval rating of 64 percent in his home state, according to the polling from Morning Consult. He had the approval of just 29 percent of Kentucky respondents.

McConnell, who has been the Senate’s top Republican since 2006, has been the target of much fury from former President Trump, who just this week took him to task for his handling of last year’s omnibus bill and called for him to face a primary challenger.

“It’s as though he just doesn’t care anymore, he pushes through anything the Democrats want. The $1.7 TRILLION quickly approved Bill of the week before was HORRIBLE,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Zero for USA Border Security. If he waited just ten days, the now ‘United Republican Congress’ could have made it MUCH BETTER, or KILLED IT.”

McConnell was joined by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) as the only lawmakers in the chamber to have disapproval ratings above 50 percent.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) was the most popular senator, with a 66 percent approval rating. He was trailed by Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.).

With a 60 percent approval rating, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) is the most popular senator expected to face a competitive reelection in 2024.