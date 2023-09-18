House Republicans remain split on approving more aid to Ukraine, according to a new report card released by a conservative group Monday that grades members on their support for Kyiv.

The Republicans for Ukraine report card evaluates members on six criteria, including whether they voted for laws supporting U.S. aid to Ukraine, whether they supported amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act that would slow down assistance to Ukraine and what kind of public statements they have made about the war.

It says that out of the 222 House Republicans, there have been 82 A’s, 43 B’s, eight C’s, 17 D’s and 72 F’s in terms of support for Kyiv. Those who received A’s include Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas), who has been adamant about providing more aid.

A handful of House Republicans have been outspoken in their opposition to more U.S. funding for Ukraine. A small group of far-right lawmakers have been widely opposed to approving more aid, and a recent move to include funding in a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government open has even more moderate lawmakers hesitant to back more aid.

The White House has asked Congress to attach supplemental funding for Ukraine, disaster relief and border security to a CR to fund the government. Bloomberg and Punchbowl News have both reported that GOP leaders were considering tying Ukraine funding to policy changes that Republicans want to see on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Seventy House Republicans voted last month for an amendment sponsored by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to cut off all security assistance to Ukraine. It failed by a vote of 358-70. Gaetz received an F on his report card.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), who received an F on the report card, also said last week he would not support a new Ukraine package and doubted any Ukraine funding would be moving to the floor anytime soon.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is slated to meet with President Biden this week and hold discussions with lawmakers. The Biden administration has remained committed to supporting Ukraine and has provided billions of dollars in military and humanitarian support since Russia invaded the country last year.