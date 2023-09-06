The Biden administration is expected to cancel controversial leases to drill for oil in a wildlife refuge in Alaska that were granted under the Trump administration.

The Trump administration granted the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority the rights to drill in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — which is home to a number of species and land considered sacred by the Gwich’in tribe.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) told The Hill he was informed by the Interior Department that the cancellation was coming.

“It is good news. It’s not mission accomplished, but it preserves a path to permanent protection of the Arctic Refuge,” said Huffman, who has introduced a bill to permanently protect the refuge from drilling.

“Ecologically there’s no place like it. The Coastal Plain of the Arctic Refuge is incredibly important from a biodiversity standpoint,” he said. “We shouldn’t be opening up public lands to any new fossil fuel development let alone a uniquely pristine place like the Arctic Refuge.”

A second source also told The Hill they were expecting the cancellation.

Meanwhile, a third person briefed on the situation told The Hill they did not have knowledge about the Arctic Refuge, but said the administration would take steps to move forward with conserving an additional 13 million acres it previously said it would protect.

Reuters first reported the forthcoming lease cancellations.

Biden has opposed drilling in the refuge in Alaska, saying on the campaign trail that he would “permanently” protect it. His administration previously suspended the leases there, citing “multiple legal deficiencies.”

When it first sold the leases in 2021, the Trump administration cited a 2017 law requiring two lease sales there by the end of 2024, and characterized the area as “an important asset in meeting the energy needs of our nation.”

Updated at 2:43 p.m.