High School Sports
Mira Mesa HS mourns football coach who died from COVID-19 complications
Video
New book by Francis Parker coach born without limbs asks: ‘Who says I can’t?’
Video
Small but mighty: El Capitan kicker blazes her own path on football field
Video
Calif. high school football programs on probation after violating COVID rules
Video
St. Augustine grad heads to UC Davis with soccer IQ ‘through the roof’
Video
More High School Sports Headlines
Meet Marcelo Mayer, Eastlake grad and MLB prospect with ‘more pop’ than Adrián González
Video
Superintendent: Coronado High School won’t forfeit game over tortilla incident
Torrey Pines lacrosse completes CIF 3-peat, first in San Diego history
Video
Vista Unified to upgrade facilities for female athletes amid Title IX dispute
Eastlake senior Marcelo Mayer crushes 3 HR in win over Hilltop
Video
Point Loma High cancels remainder of varsity football season
Video
Many families now allowed to watch outdoor school sports from the stands
Video
They’re back: Scripps Ranch tops Mira Mesa in return of prep football
Video
Questions remain after student-athletes return to the field
Video
Del Norte Boys Lacrosse Senior Send-Off
Video
Nominate a Neighborhood All-Star