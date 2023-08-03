Gen Z represents over 20% of the world’s population, meaning Generation Z is the most significant target audience for any reasonable technological innovation, products and marketing.

Zach Hirsch is the Co-founder of Mozverse Inc., a web3 developer platform to empower businesses and other organizations to build in web3. He is also a sports influencer, content creator, and podcast host.

Zach is a leading voice in the Web3 crusade, an industry thought leader, and a strong advocate of content ownership and a more inclusive creator economy. At just 21 years, Zach has succeeded in carving a niche for himself across the industry, notably spots, web3 and as a podcast host. Zach’s goal is to influence Gen Z and inspire people from his generation and beyond to see Web3 as an untapped treasure where everyone can stake their claim and set themselves up for life.

When asked how he was able to rise through the ranks from being a 16-year-old sports prodigy to running multiple successful business entities and sitting next to his idols and heroes on shows, Zach said his ability to be himself and believe in his craft is the significant criteria that have set him apart from his peers.

Zach co-hosts the Kiss and The Myst Worldstar Sports Podcast with the legendary rapper Jadakiss. He also co-hosts the Fight Guys Podcast with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rashad Evan. He has also been featured in Forbes, numerous other outlets, Inc Best in Business awardee, and a contributor for Entrepreneur Magazine.

