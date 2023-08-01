New Light New Life and Veronica Robles are Helping Victims of Trafficking Find Their Footing

Veronica Robles is the founder and CEO of New Light New Life, a notable non-profit organization that is committed to helping the victims of human trafficking. With a particular focus on the use of makeup and physical appearance, New Light New Life offers human trafficking victims a series of skillset programs to help them believe in themselves, help them reintegrate back into society and generally have the right confidence to go about life without the stigma of their experiences.

Four years ago, Veronica was impacted by the stories and experiences of victims of trafficking, which led her to establish New Light New Life. For Veronica, New Light New Life is her chance to bridge the gap in the non-profit sector and, at the same time, make a difference in every life she comes across.

The goal at New Light New Life is all-encompassing, as it offers the victims of trafficking the chance to restart and see their self-worth. According to Veronica, “If we look good and feel good, it’ll transfer into walking confidently and feeling like there is no limit.”

Without a doubt, New Light New Life is on a mission and with the work done so far, Veronica confirms that the organization’s first physical facility will open this year in Las Vegas and later on with the border city of El Paso before expanding across all states in the United States.

To be a part of New Light New Life or to see the amount of work done so far, visit their website today.