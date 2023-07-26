Kelly Nolan felt decently organized as a student in law school but quickly became overwhelmed as a new attorney trying to manage it all at work and at home. On the outside, she looked like she had it together; on the inside, she felt stretched too thin, constantly worried she’d drop a ball,—unable to focus on friends during downtime because of nagging work concerns.

She looked for help, but nothing stuck much beyond two weeks.

One day, a male partner at the firm she worked for gave Kelly a friendly ribbing that her sweater had a small food stain on the sleeve. All of her clothes were at the dry cleaner, and due to her long work hours, she hadn’t been able to pick them up yet. That’s when it dawned on her: he had no concept of that.

This male partner had a stay-at-home wife handling all of those things for him. He didn’t have to worry about having clean clothes, doing the dishes, or even vacuuming the house—all of the duties outside of work were taken care of for him. He wouldn’t understand her inability to get to the dry cleaners after work before it closed—because he didn’t have to. That’s when it clicked: the time management advice Kelly kept trying to implement was given by men who tend to have a lot more support at home. The advice being given didn’t account for all of the duties she had to accomplish as a single woman.

The truth is, women (both single and married) often don’t have that level of support. In fact, they’re often hit with the double whammy of not only not having that support but providing that support to others, putting even more tasks on their plates.

Over time, Kelly developed her own approach that helped her create game plans in her work calendar so she could see that it was possible to get everything done while gaining a more objective understanding of her workload. Understanding her workload increased her confidence in saying yes or no to new work.

Then she began applying it to her personal life, helping Kelly lighten her mental load and get back on track with friendships that had gone by the wayside as she struggled to keep up at work.

This flexible system of time management—consisting of a combination of using digital calendar(s), a weekly planning session, and realistic strategies—supported Kelly through her legal career, her marriage to an ER doctor (with an ever-changing schedule), and, eventually, taking care of two kids and a dog.

Kelly is now on a mission to help other professional women facing the same time management and productivity challenges that plagued her for years. She believes it’s possible to manage all of our roles and the long to-do lists with more intention (not just living in constant fire-fighting, reactive mode), flexibility, and peace of mind so that you have time to take breaks—and actually enjoy them.

A time management system built for women, by women

There are several key differences in the system that Kelly uses and teaches to clients. The first is that it departs from just preaching high-level concepts that sound easy enough to use but are hard to implement in reality. Kelly’s system is practical. She teaches people how to understand their capacity, their current workload, and how it interacts by making it all visual – and therefore more concrete. This helps people understand all that’s on their plates and confirm whether or not what they’re trying to do is even realistic. Because the system makes it all visual, people are more empowered to make changes like eliminating tasks, delegating to-dos to home or work teammates, or modifying the frequency at which they engage in those tasks.

In addition, by making all tasks visual, the mental load is lightened. People’s brains aren’t charged with figuring out when they’ll shower and get ready, walk the dog, make breakfast, sit down for work, call that colleague back, draft that email, and more – it’s now all in their calendar in a flexible way. While this might fill the calendar (though there are tech strategies Kelly teaches help to alleviate this pain point), the system frees up the brain – and that’s the focus.

Finally, Kelly’s system helps people understand how they can get things done over time. Kelly says, “For example, if you know you’re realistically not going to call that person back until next Tuesday, put it in your calendar for next Tuesday at 10 am and get it off your plate until then. Now, instead of having that task staring at you from your to-do list and stressing you out for the next week, it’s gone – and comes back when the time is right. Understanding how you get things done over time – and not right now – relieves stress and helps you take breaks you can actually soak up. In addition, when the bite-sized steps of a larger project are sprinkled over time using this system, not only is stress reduced, but the quality of the work product and team and client communication improves. Wins all around.”

Going beyond productivity

While most people will be happy enough with the productivity benefits, the transformation of Kelly’s time management system goes much deeper to provide a higher quality of life.

Kelly is honest and says, “Implementing this system requires more time upfront than we’d like. But once that initial work is done, the system creates freedom, breathing space, and a sense of accomplishment that’s game-changing. It allows you to simply enjoy your life more.”

She points to clients who talk of:

Feeling more empowered to properly prioritize conversations at work

Experiencing increased confidence with asserting boundaries at work



Protecting time for themselves and loved ones



And even sleeping better because their anxiety levels are reduced

In addition, for people with partners, children, or other people they need to collaborate with, Kelly’s system makes it easier to communicate and share the mental load of tasks like childcare, housework, and more.

Unlike other forms of time management, this system isn’t designed to turn people into productive robots. It’s designed to help women manage all their roles and long to-do lists with less stress, accomplish what they want to accomplish, and be able to take breaks they can actually enjoy.