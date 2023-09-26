Conversations over Paid Time Off have grown contentious among both businesses and employees. This is primarily due to its bureaucratic requirements, instead of being a meaningful time off for workers to unwind, recover, prevent burnout, and enhance performance. In order to establish a common platform for businesses and employees seeking PTO, Veetahl, a serial developer, co-founded Sorbet, after recognizing this significant difficulty across industries.

Veetahl Eilat-Raichel is the Co-Founder and CEO of Sorbet, a fintech platform that enables employers to offer their staff members fantastic financial and wellness benefits while regaining full financial control and flexibility to minimize, restructuring, and refinance accrued vacation liabilities for immediate, measurable impact on the balance sheet and bottom line.

Sorbet also provides employees with cash-out benefits through a technology that gives smart accrual projections, loan refinance flexibility, funding, and infrastructure to decrease PTO liabilities, save money, forecast cash flows, and maximize tax advantages.

According to a study, employees only use 72% of their paid time off each year, costing their employers $272 billion in yearly carryover obligations (an average of $2,226 per employee). Sorbet allows companies to manage their finances rather than being compelled to pay out erratic collected vacation sums whenever a person quits the firm.

Sorbet, according to Veetahl, “allows CFOs maximum flexibility to manage and optimize their liabilities while enabling employees to liquidate accrued days and turn them into wellness boosters through our platform.” Additionally, Sorbet is dedicated to its collaboration with the most incredible businesses to restore PTO to its original intent, which was to enable workers to take time off in a meaningful way to “Recharge and improve performance.”