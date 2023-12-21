Without a doubt, cryptocurrency has disrupted the global financial system in the same way NFTs have changed the methods of ownership and rights. Rosalind Lee is a household name in these disruptive industries, not just as an enthusiast but as an innovator who has contributed her fair share to the development and worldwide acceptance of web3 related technologies.

Today, Rosalind is leading the team at ROLA.ai, a social media platform designed to democratize the Web3 experience while combining AI technology with a user-friendly interface and community-driven features. ROLA.ai aims to dismantle the barriers commonly connected to the cryptocurrency sector.

Speaking on Founder’s Story, Rosalind described ROLA.ai’s most impressive feature as its predict-to-earn system, where it rewards users with the platform for accurately predicting crypto market trends. “ROLA is a platform and a movement focused on community. We want to create an environment where everyone can contribute, learn, and reap the benefits of crypto.”

ROLA.ai is unquestionably a breath of fresh air in the Web3 ecosystem. This is largely due to its innovative features, which include user-friendly interfaces suitable for users with varied levels of experience and its intriguing offers.