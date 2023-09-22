Irrespective of career choice, discipline is a major precipice for growth, but even more important for entrepreneurs is their ability to combine discipline with an unwavering focus on their chosen career. Thanks to an earlier career as a ballet dancer, Moza Bella could leverage the discipline and balance required to succeed in ballet and build a successful business career for herself. Today, she is a successful entrepreneur and a coach helping other entrepreneurs find their footing and direction.

Moza’s ballet training, ambition to obtain a higher education, and fortitude to overcome heartbreaking trials culminated in a regard and admiration for fine details in all situations, creating the meaning of “Super Life.”

Bella Moza is a serial entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Moza-Bella BT, and Co-author of Amazon Best Seller “Powerful Female Immigrants.” She is also a world traveler and speaker, with previous partnership with #1 marketer and billionaire Grant Cardone to speak to and mentor individuals and businesses. Moza, a licensed Registered Nurse, is armed with over 24 years of experience in entrepreneurship, in addition to a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a bachelor’s degree in Linguistics.

Born and raised in Vietnam, with branches of her business in Vietnam and the USA, Moza is passionate about helping professional women experience the Freedom of luxury and the luxury of being who they are.

Moza Bella is known to take a business-like approach to every client’s professional objectives and desires while employing a strategy tailored to individual client’s needs. As an experienced professional who has seen it all and understands that too many people look in the wrong way for their future, Moza, in a conversation with Dianna Lammerts of Founder’s Story, said she is on her chosen path to “Help global business owners increase profit margins, and mentor female professionals to be irresistible and powerful.”

Moza and her SuperLife team have helped thousands of professionals experience the best versions of themselves.