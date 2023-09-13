Celebrated for its breathtaking natural landscapes, unwavering dedication to sustainability, and boundless innovation, Costa Rica is, without a doubt, a destination for the emerging tech and blockchain market. Against this backdrop of progress, serial innovator and creator Juan Guerrero is assembling a disruptive, never-seen-before blockchain event in Costa Rica called the Blockchain Jungle.

Blockchain Jungle is a visionary one-day conference scheduled for November 16, 2023, in the heart of San José, Costa Rica. Assembling experts from the global blockchain arena alongside local stakeholders, the event aims to explore the boundless potential of blockchain technology and its alignment with Costa Rica’s ambitious sustainability goals.

Blockchain Jungle 2023 is more than just a conference, according to Juan C. Guerrero, Chief Executive Director of Blockchain Jungle. It’s a signal to the rest of the world that Costa Rica is prepared to lead the way in environmentally friendly blockchain technology.

Blockchain Jungle 2023 is the first conference celebrating the marriage of blockchain technology and sustainability, and it is hosted against the backdrop of Costa Rica’s rich cultural and ecological legacy. This historic occasion in San José aims to establish Costa Rica as a top global center for sustainable blockchain innovation.

Blockchain Jungle provides a comprehensive experience with exciting talks, seminars, collaborative sessions, and a significant cultural festival, all while featuring an incredible lineup of over 30 prominent speakers. The event highlights Costa Rica’s vision for an integrated future where technological growth and environmental preservation coexist by seamlessly fusing the nation’s sustainability heritage with cutting-edge blockchain insights.

Speaking to Daniel Robbins host of Founder’s Story, Juan revealed that a hackathon, a pitch contest, and a networking reception are just a few of the side events that Blockchain Jungle will be hosting in addition to the conference. Participants can network with other industry professionals, learn about the most recent blockchain trends, and work together on new initiatives at these events.

A disruptive event, Blockchain Jungle, is influencing the direction of sustainability and blockchain technology. Anyone interested in discovering more about how blockchain technology may be utilized to create a more sustainable future should attend the conference.