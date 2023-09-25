In today’s fast-changing world, the need for DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) in the workplace is in high demand, and experts are sounding the notice to employers and businesses globally. DEI specialist Joe Santana, speaking on the most recent episode of Founder’s Story with Daniel Robbins, says, “By 2045, the American majority population would be made up of its former minority population.” Businesses must, therefore, diversify and broaden the demographics from whom they hire to expand their reach.

Research demonstrates that diverse teams outperform homogeneous ones when producing innovative solutions. Different origins, experiences, and cultural viewpoints create a more creative work atmosphere. From Santana’s experience, DEI opens up the possibility of game-changing innovation, which is critical in today’s dynamic and competitive market scenario.

Joe Santana is a business strategy futurist specializing in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Joe is an author, keynote speaker, and Forbes Business Council member. He is the Chairman of The CDO PowerCircle, an organization of DEI leaders representing organizations with a combined revenue of approximately three-quarters of a trillion US dollars and one million employees. Joe is also the creator and host of the award-winning and 500-plus iTunes star-rated ERG PowerTalk podcast.

Joe Santana’s objective is to assist these DEI leaders in transforming themselves and their companies into firms that attract, engage, and fully use a 21st-century workforce and supply chain to meet the equally diversified needs of the 21st-century marketplace.

According to him, the advantages of adopting diversity, equity, and inclusion are numerous, ranging from increased innovation and market reach to improved talent acquisition and risk reduction. Organizations that prioritize DEI position themselves for long-term success in an increasingly varied and interconnected world, especially in the constantly evolving and disruptive age of AI, robots, a non-employee workforce, and multiverses.

Joe Santana is a highly sought-after media analyst who has been on numerous business podcasts and news shows. He also contributes regularly to Forbes and Fast Company magazines.