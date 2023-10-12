In the world of psychotherapy, results matter. Professionals continually adapt and innovate, ensuring they use the most effective techniques. Jenna Richardson stands out in this space. As a rapid transformational therapist and subconscious success strategist, she delves deep into understanding her patients’ challenges to offer tailored therapeutic solutions. Having personally witnessed the over-reliance on medication during her son’s treatment journey, Jenna opts for a more holistic approach.

Jenna, a certified psychotherapist based in Los Angeles, believes in healing the mind, body, and spirit. Her philosophy? Transitioning individuals from merely surviving to genuinely thriving. She offers a diverse range of therapeutic modalities that empower her clients to connect deeply with their authentic selves. Whether it’s complex trauma, chronic depression, or anxiety, Jenna has a specialized approach to each concern. Moreover, she extends her expertise to support families and loved ones of those grappling with mental illness or addiction.

Dedication, healing, and purpose fuel Jenna’s mission. She doesn’t just address the rational mind. Instead, she holistically considers the emotional and experiential aspects of an individual. Distinct from many health professionals who lean heavily on medication, Jenna champions a blend of cognitive-based, emotion-focused, and somatic therapies. This approach offers a nuanced understanding of how individuals experience emotions, thoughts, time, and space.

Supplementing traditional therapies, Jenna also integrates holistic methods like mindfulness meditation, Reiki, and intuitive healing. In a heart-to-heart with Diana Lammerts on “Founder’s Story,” Jenna shared her vision: “Through healing and integration, we aim to offer our clients a heightened sense of ease, alignment, and clarity.” It’s all about recognizing the journey that has shaped their present and guiding them towards a brighter, more purposeful future.