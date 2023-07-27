All bodies are good bodies, even the ones covered in applesauce and graham cracker dust. The ones who eat the cold fries off of their kiddos’ plates while cleaning up because that’s all they have time for. The ones running businesses and households. We’re talking about Moms. Being a mom looks different across the board, and every single one of them deserves to be celebrated and honored,” contends photographer Meagan Conrad, a photographer with Three Boudoir.

Unfortunately, a lot of moms have felt devalued or unappreciated—especially when it comes to their bodies. Meagan says as a photographer, she finds all bodies to be beautiful. But from working with women every day in boudoir sessions—sometimes seeing yourself through a different lens can make a world of difference.

That’s why Real Mom Summer is non-negotiable. Learning how to celebrate your body at all stages of mom-hood is vital. Sexy is a state of mind and it doesn’t have to be what society tells you it is. Meagan’s job is to help women find + embrace their version of sexy, no matter what it looks like. Here are Meagan’s top tips for making the most of Real Mom Summer.

It’s safe to own your hotness

“I’ve spent years photographing women all day, most days,” Meagan says. “Some come into the studio pumped, ready, and excited for their shoot, while others are timid and nervous. But the one thing they all have in common is the confidence to embrace the skin they’re in and find a newfound confidence by the time they leave their session.”

Women are often afraid to own their beauty either from the fear of being seen as arrogant or from comparing themselves to others using the beauty standards that have become the measuring stick.

Meagan explains, “Too often women are told to be modest, humble, or even submissive. But what we’re really being told is to be less. Less vivacious. Less outgoing. Less ourselves—which erodes our confidence. That’s where boudoir comes in.”

In a boudoir shoot, women get to be all sides of themselves: funny, sassy, goofy, weird, sensual, playful—and the list goes on. Above all else, it’s the power to embrace themselves. “Whether you’re wearing a button-down shirt or your skivvies,” Meagan shares, “boudoir is about being vulnerable and powerful while allowing your personality to flow unapologetically. The result is beautiful photos.”

The more you embrace your personality and allow yourself to be you, the more you’ll see your beauty reflected in the world.

Talk to yourself like you would your best friend

A lot of women spend their days mentally and emotionally beating themselves up. Whether it’s the thoughts in their heads or the words actually being spoken out loud, too many women speak to themselves in a way that they would never speak to anyone else—especially someone they loved. It’s time to kick that habit to the curb.

Meagan encourages women to practice thinking and saying kind thoughts to themselves throughout their day. “For example,” she explains, “if your best friend called you and said her favorite pair of jeans didn’t fit, you wouldn’t deep dive into why they aren’t fitting and you wouldn’t love her any less.” One of the incredible side effects of boudoir is while the images feel like a focus on the external, it’s actually a deep dive into celebrating, exploring, showcasing, and uncovering the best parts of yourself.

“When someone else sees you they aren’t looking at your jean size. They are mesmerized by the energy you bring, your friendship, your laughter, the many beautiful parts of you, inside and out,” Meagan says.

Women being supportive of themselves, as if they were their own best friend, is just as important as being supportive of other people. When women learn how to speak loving words to themselves, they start to see themselves in a more loving manner. Once they’re able to make this switch, the negative mind chatter when they go to the beach, take a vacation, or get dressed up for date night is replaced with an inner hype woman that makes them feel like they can take on the world.

Make it a habit to wear things that make you feel beautiful

Moms are often used to getting everyone else dressed, groomed, and taken care of before they take a second for themselves. But one of the fastest paths to greater confidence and enjoying Real Mom Summer is by wearing things that make them feel good. “The truth is, confidence isn’t always easy to come by. A photoshoot helps uncover sources of confidence that has been there all along and teaches you how to tap into them anytime,” Meagan shared. “Yes, even in your messy hair and three-day-old sweats! We invite people to come truly as they are and to see how stunning they are as is. You don’t need a new wardrobe or a new haircut to be beautiful. You are perfect and whole exactly as you are right now, you don’t need fixing ”

One of the ways psychologists have been helping their patients gain more confidence and positive body images is by prescribing boudoir shoots. The reason why is because boudoir gives women the power of vulnerability while seeing themselves differently. It turns their existing perception of their body on its head so that they can embrace a more positive view of themselves.

“If you’re wanting to create a radical shift in how you see your body and relate to it, consider a boudoir shoot,” Meagan says. “The sessions we do are quick (usually about an hour) and less than $100. They are supportive and judgment-free. They leave you with long-lasting confidence, power, pride, and self-love.”

However women choose to spend their Real Mom Summer, Meagan wants them to remember, “You’re beautiful, you’re worthy, and you’re fierce. By being kinder to yourself and owning your inner baddie, you will see life start to shift for you in powerful ways.”