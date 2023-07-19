Helping men feel safe enough to explore and express their emotions isn’t always easy—even for Kris Whitehead, founder of Iconic Alliance. The average person is simply telling the man they’re speaking to that they have a safe space without judgment, but they’re woefully underestimating the depth of the foundation that’s been laid for men to protect their emotions from other people. In short, telling a man he’s safe to express is like bringing a shovel to remove a foundation. Bringing a shovel to a jackhammer problem won’t get you anywhere.

That’s why Kris meets men where they are, without his ego tagging along. Only in a space where men feel acceptance and non-judgment can they open up about their emotions. “When upending serious, fundamental conditioning that starts in early childhood, it’s going to take more than positive encouragement,” Kris explains. “It’s going to take trust.”

Building trust instead of breakthroughs

Successful breakthroughs can only come from a man’s internal shift. When men are pushed into a revelation, an understanding, or a breakthrough, you’re likely to get one of two things: pushback or a shutdown. This isn’t because men are innately stubborn or hard-headed. Kris contends this behavior is caused by men protecting the foundation society built for them that dictates what a man is.

“A man is tough. A man can handle anything. A man is the rock for his family. Men don’t cry. And the list goes on—the problem is, this list only speaks to one aspect of what a man is,” Kris says.

“Yes, as men, we show up and do hard things,” he continued. “Yes, we stare down the scary parts of life for the people we love and take action. Yes, we do anything we can think of to provide and protect.”

But in the process, Kris says men have lost what exactly it is they’re providing. Providing food and shelter? Providing protection?

“Those aren’t the same things as providing sustenance and safety. And the truth is, until we can get back in touch with our emotions to provide those things for ourselves—we will not show up for the people in our lives who we’ve committed to being the provider and protector for. That means men need a place to dig deeper and truly connect with their emotions and expand their emotional intelligence,” Kris shares.

This is why men need a safe space with other men who can lead by example.

Examples not enemies

Throughout their lives, men are trained to do the dominance dance subconsciously upon entering any room. This immediately pits men against each other, making it difficult to find footing without a different ranking system. However, Kris’s approach rewrites that entire process.

“It’s impossible to out-alpha another man into listening,” he shares. “Just because I win an arm wrestling match or I stand three inches taller than someone doesn’t mean they’re going to listen to me. But when I exude emotionally intelligent leadership, I’m not just talking to the man in front of me—I’m speaking directly to the child who was hurt when those foundations were laid.”

Because men are more visual, they learn predominantly by modeling the behavior they see. They seek acceptance from their peers and when chastised in a group, will quickly course correct. The same happens when teaching them emotional intelligence and leadership.

Kris explains, “I cannot tell them to do what I say and not what I do. That would be breaking the very foundation of man code: to be honorable with your words and deeds. This is why men who are hypocrites rarely lead or rarely lead for long.”

In order for Kris to help facilitate men’s internal breakthroughs, he says he must first model being a good listener while engaging in open and honest communication about his own feelings. If men see him standing on stage at his events, and Kris is only talking about his successes and how hot his partner is—they might think he’s cool, but they’re not going to trust him to facilitate any kind of meaningful transformation. Kris explains, “They need to see my failures, my strife, and my vulnerability.”

Why?

Because it’s impossible to understand the strength and courage of vulnerability when locked in the cage of denial and suppression.

Seeing is believing

Denying and suppressing your emotions is damaging to anyone, but especially to men. This is reflected all over the current men’s mental health statistics. According to Mental Health America, four times as many men die by suicide than women—despite women having higher instances of diagnosed mental disorders and challenges. Could it be because women are socialized to share their emotions more readily and develop a deeper sense of emotional intelligence on average? Kris says, “I don’t know, but it’s possible.”

This isn’t an easy nut to crack. Kris explains that in order to get men to abandon their cage of emotional suppression—the very thing they’ve identified with for their whole lives—men must see there is another option that outweighs their pain so greatly, it’s worth the leap of faith to leave what they’ve always known. This is more than leaving their comfort zone. This is trading in who they’ve been for who they really are—and that is terrifying.

Kris shares, “By being the example and showing them my journey to this place of emotionally available leadership, and holding space for where they are, they become open to the work for getting where they want to go. I do this in my private work and at my events. It’s about showing up in the authenticity and integrity of emotionally open leadership that helps other men make the shift, without losing their masculinity.” This is how emotionally available leaders are made.