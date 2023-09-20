Discussions regarding finances are challenging for many families, which tells a lot about their reactions to financial situations and realities. Ivan Illán, unlike many kids, grew up listening in on financial discussions at the dinner table. The statement, “As a kid, I thought everyone discussed monetary policy at family dinners!” is a testament to what growing up in a family of financial experts and enthusiasts felt like. Therefore, at 13, after several years of reading and learning the ropes, Ivan invested in stocks, ushering him into a world of financial expertise.

Ivan was inspired to take an early interest in economics and capital markets by his grandfather’s tales of economic betrayal while serving as Undersecretary of the Treasury of Cuba for the Castro Revolutionary Government. Today, Ivan Illán is an award-winning financial services entrepreneur, bestselling author and a Forbes thought leader with decades of experience in financial and wealth management and investing. In 2013, after years of experience, he founded Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM®), an SEC-registered investment advisory firm.

Over Ivan’s professional career, he has raised and managed over $1 Billion in assets under management for registered investment advisers in senior portfolio manager and institutional sales roles with Fortune 100 companies and startups.

As revealed to Daniel Robbins of Founder’s Story, Ivan Illán has found ways to leverage fintech to broaden client engagement more efficiently while connecting them to professional advice if needed. This enables something very special for a services-based business — the ability to scale services without the equal scaling of payroll and personnel. According to Ivan, his approach to business keeps AWAIM® connected to a broader range of clients whose future needs will require more sophisticated feedback and guidance. “It also keeps us connected to broader values important to us, such as stewardship.” Without a doubt, Ivan Illán has proven his mettle in portfolio management.