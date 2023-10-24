The event ecosystem is gaining authority and attention as a result of the efforts of outliers such as Eman Pulis, who not only decided to transform the once-ignored sector but also because, in less than a decade, he successfully leveraged blockchain technology, gaming, and emerging tech to create SiGMA, an events and media organization that is disrupting iGaming, emerging tech, digital health, and affiliate marketing.

The success of SiGMA Group is largely due to founder Eman Pulis’ strong eye for innovation. Pulis recognized there was much more to be gained in event hosting thanks to his college experience as a campus party organizer and host, and today, around ten years after the founding of SiGMA, it has evolved into one of the world’s largest gaming event platforms.

Pulis shares how SiGMA evolved from an event company to a conglomerate with at least four subsidiaries, with Daniel Robbins on Founder’s Story. Furthermore, SiGMA sponsors at least six worldwide events each year, with thousands of guests drawn from the local and global populations. At the heart of Pulis’ purpose is a notion called “Glocalization,” which means being able to present every event to the local people in their language while also attracting a global audience.

The SiGMA Group expanded in size and scope between 2014 and today, employs over 100 people and has successfully hosted gaming events in countries such as Malta, Cyprus, Manila, Sao Paolo, Nairobi, and Belgrade.