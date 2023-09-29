Knowing when and where to invest is the most confusing decision for newbies and even experienced investors. This is not because investment opportunity is scarce, but rather, the volatility of the market and economy is a major cause for concern, which is why investment specialists like Chas Woodhull are using his platform to help people channel their money into the right investments with minimal risk.

Chas Woodhull is a private wealth advisor at Gallagher Pool, a financial management and wealth advisor firm where he helps with tax minimization and comprehensive planning.

Gallagher Pool Wealth Management aims to provide solid wealth solutions based on risk tolerance, tax classification, and time horizon. To choose a wise investment mix for each client, they rely on the importance of asset allocation, the strength of advice, fee-based guidance, ongoing counsel, and oversight according to each client’s asset management needs.

With a team of professionals assembled, Gallagher Pool takes an integrated and comprehensive approach to solving every client’s needs. “We have helped our clients save tens of millions of dollars in taxes through estate planning, asset location, and fixed-income strategies.”

While speaking to Diana Lammerts on Founder’s Story, Chas described Gallagher Pool as one of the few thorough investment and financial advisors, not only because of its distinct and comprehensive discovery process but also because of Our discovery process to determine where we can add value is free. We only get paid if you save and invest with us.