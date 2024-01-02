Today’s episode of Founder’s Story with Daniel Robbins features Erik Huberman, a serial entrepreneur and highly sought-after digital marketing expert. Erik speaks extensively on his entrepreneurial journey and how he built the fastest-growing marketing agency in the US (for eight years consecutively) from scratch.

As the founder of Hawke Media, Erik understands a great deal about digital marketing and its impact on brands and startups. In this episode, Erik described Hawke Media as an agency providing performance-driven solutions around unique businesses, helping them launch, scale, and invigorate their brand. Capping off a successful 2023, Erik revealed that the only way to ensure success as an entrepreneur in 2024 and subsequent years is to go right into the year with enough intentionality and actions, reiterating his “action creates reaction” mantra, Erik believes, with the right moves in Q1, businesses will begin to see the effect of the work they put in by the end of Q1 through the rest of the year. This is because, with the right momentum, “it is easier to pick up speed,” as winning breeds the energy to keep moving.