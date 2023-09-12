Health is wealth, they say. But even more profound is the importance of oral health, as like is commonly said, “Oral health is the window to our overall health.” With several studies and research to back up these claims, Dr. Mark Stein, an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, uses his practice to advocate a more inclusive and encompassing oral health to help improve the body’s overall wellness.

The importance of good oral health cannot be overstated, and as Dr. Stein puts it, “maintaining good oral hygiene is a surefire way of preventing life-threatening diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and even cancer.” In a recent analysis led by the National Institute on Aging (NIA), scientists suggest that the bacteria associated with periodontal disease that causes chronic inflammation are also associated with the development of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, especially vascular dementia. Similarly, cancers of the throat and lungs are caused mainly by heavy smoking and drinking, and research has shown that bad oral health/hygiene can lead to cancers of the throat and mouth.

Dr. Stein and his oral surgery staff at New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery are always at the cutting edge of procedures and innovations. As a result, patients may anticipate receiving the most individualized care and have access to a broader range of treatment options.

For more than 25 years, Dr. Stein has specialized in oral and maxillofacial surgery. In his illustrious career, he has implanted more than 30,000 dental implants. The reputation of Dr. Stein as a pioneer in oral surgery extends beyond his New York City office. Dr. Stein receives patients from all around the world for his knowledge and treatment in oral surgery. Wisdom tooth extraction, sinus lifts, bone grafting, and regeneration are among Dr. Stein’s areas of expertise.

Dr. Stein provides non-surgical cosmetic procedures including BOTOX for masseter hypertrophy and teeth grinding, injectables, and dermal fillers. Dr. Stein strives to perform surgeries with long-lasting outcomes and the quickest recovery times feasible as a pioneer in cutting-edge oral surgery techniques. High-end oral surgical methods and creating a unique treatment plan for every patient, in Dr. Stein’s opinion, are the trademarks of patient comfort.

To learn more about Dr. Stein’s practice or to book a call with New York Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, visit their website.

Dr. Mark Stein is a six-time recipient of the New York Times Super Doctors List, he is also one of the only doctors in the US to hold both a DDS and an MD. Aside from his private practice, Dr. Stein has served as an Assistant Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at New York University, and an Attending Physician at Columbia Medical Center, and Staten Island University Hospital among other prestigious facilities. Dr. Stein is a member of prestigious professional organizations, including, the Academy of Osseointegration and the American Association of Oral Maxillofacial Surgery.