Chris Schwenk was fresh out of college in 2007 when the world witnessed a major financial crisis, putting him in a unique position to do something different. Chris knew right then that it was time to branch out from the troubled financial sector. In 2020, after over a decade experience working for a company with most of its clients on Wall Street Chris Schwenk founded Delos Staffing LLC.

Delos Staffing is a renowned staffing firm focusing on information technology, clinical staffing, and executive placements. Delos Staffing, led by the dynamic founder and CEO Chris Schwenk, has been a catalyst for change and growth in the staffing business. Chris recognizes the challenges within the staffing industry and is committed to making a difference by connecting individuals with top-level employment opportunities.

The key to his business was matching the proper skillset with the client’s requirements. He recognized that the candidates he recommended were extensions of his reputation. Chris concentrated on proactive placements, creating opportunities even when there were none. This distinct approach and unwavering determination enabled him to transform obstacles into possibilities. He worked not just on behalf of companies to locate talent but also on behalf of individuals to find the ideal fit for them. Chris was responsible for advising candidates on certifications, CV writing, and, most importantly, getting their dream job.

Delos Staffing became a well-known staffing firm specialising in IT, clinical staffing, and executive placement over the years. With 15 years of experience, the organisation has a strong history of successful placements due to its simple recruitment procedure and focus on the needs of applicants. Chris defines success for his clients as finding the proper fit between skill and work possibilities, both in-person and remotely.

As a result of the successes recorded by Dolos Staffing, Chris Schwenk has become a trusted specialist in assisting persons in obtaining high-quality job jobs across the United States.