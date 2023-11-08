The Real Estate business requires grit, certain degrees of resilience, and a desire to keep pushing. Most especially in luxury properties, the hard work, strategy, discipline, and consistency required to succeed are qualities many aspiring agents lack. With almost two decades and multiple “Best Realtor in Dallas” Awards under his belt, Chris D. Bentley has proven his mettle as an industry powerhouse.

Chris D. Bentley, an award-winning real estate broker, is the founder of Bentley Fine Properties, a commercial and residential real estate company based in North Dallas with a specialty in helping clients with relocation to the Dallas, Texas, area. At Bentley Fine Properties, utilizing social media to improve communication, attract more clients, and close more deals is given special attention.

Bentley is a maverick with more than 18 years of expertise, making him the envy of most others in the Dallas, Texas, area. He has the strength, determination, and abilities each successful real estate salesperson requires. Eight times over, he has produced multi-million dollar projects, written four eBooks, been named D Magazine’s “Best Realtor in Dallas” six times, and appeared in numerous national publications.

Speaking about his formula for success, second-generation immigrant Bentley explains that his willingness to go above and beyond for his clients has given him an advantage in the real estate industry, particularly in a city like Dallas, where the real estate market is a year-round boom.