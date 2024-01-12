Today, on the latest episode of Founder’s Story, Austin Netzley, an entrepreneur and business coach, speaks on his journey from the corporate world into entrepreneurship and how he settled into making an impact by helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses successfully to a point where even in their absence, their business continues to thrive.

In this episode, Austin revealed that mindset is the most important ingredient required to build a business to a point where it can continue to attain success even without the founder. The mindset is to detach oneself from being the face and soul of the business, build people up to succeed, and successfully execute every task without supervision.

Austin speaks extensively in his latest book, “2 Week Vacation Test,” a playbook containing tips to “build a wildly successful business that can run and thrive without you.” According to him, this is the hallmark of success and turning one’s business into a well-oiled machine that works irrespective of the owner or founder’s presence.