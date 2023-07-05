It’s no secret that the US is a nation obsessed with health and wellness. From the invention of modern technological gadgets to boutique fitness classes, Americans are always on the lookout for trends that promote health and wellness, and one trend that has taken the country by storm in recent years is the consumption of alkaline water. With a pH of 8 or 9 as opposed to the regular drinking level, whose PH is 7, alkaline water contains a negative oxidation retention potential, which possesses antioxidizing properties. Apparently, this antioxidant quality helps not only in the anti-inflammation of certain body cells, which is associated with high acidity levels but also has the tendency to treat gastrointestinal diseases.

The numerous benefits of alkaline water account for the reason why there is an increase in its consumption, with the 2021 report by Beverage Marketing Corp. Estimating an increase in the sales of alkaline water from $95 million in 2015 to $1.3 billion in 2023. Individuals residing in many states and counties in the US are aware of these benefits and, as such, consume different brands of alkaline water depending on their choice. In San Diego, a few things are taken very seriously, one of which is health. Nothing improves overall wellness as much as mineral-enriched, pH-balanced, crystal-clear drinking water. The average cost for a case (3.75 gallons) of Alkaline water in San Diego would be about $30. Our entire body is made up of 80 percent water, and the kind of water that makes up our body does matter! It is little wonder why people prefer alkaline water, despite how expensive it might be compared to other types of water. With this, let’s take a look at different alkaline water brands you should look out for.

ZenWTR

ZenWTR undergoes various processes that result in ultra-pure water, including advanced micron and carbon filtration, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet treatments, ionization (for the perfect pH balance), re-mineralization (adding calcium, potassium, and magnesium for taste), and most importantly, vapor distillation. After vapor distillation, the water is ionized through electrolysis, to remove bitter-tasting acid components. This gives it an alkaline pH of 9.5. Subsequently, a blend of minerals and electrolytes such as calcium, potassium, and magnesium are added to the water to give it’s great taste. With this process completed, ZenWTR water combines the benefits of both alkaline water and vapor-distilled water. Again, ZenWTR enables you to make a positive impact on the planet. That’s because it is a brand that uses 100% recycled, certified ocean-bound plastic to make its bottles.

Nyne Water

With the increase in consumption of alkaline water, bodies like The Fine Water Society are devoted to recognizing the best mineral waters in the world. It held its annual summit in Athens, Greece and surprisingly Nyne water won the water tasting award. Nyne Premium Water is a relatively recent South American brand and will be launched in the US this fall. Nyne is extracted directly from an artesian well 186 meters underground in freshwater reservoirs in Paraguay. Nyne is devoted to producing the purest and most enjoyable water possible, with a naturally high pH of 9.6. It has a great composition of minerals needed for the proper functioning of the body like silicon, calcium, magnesium and potassium. One can therefore say that these remarkable features of this brand could be the reason why it received the award for its excellent taste. So, keep Nyne Water in mind the next time you’re looking for alkaline water. It’s not just the best-tasting alternative but also the most eco-friendly choice on the market.

Elevate SuperWater

Elevate SuperWater is the highest-concentration hydrogen-infused water in the world. We’ve simply gone beyond what others thought possible in terms of water quality and hydrogen concentration to unlock a new dimension of hydration. Sourced from pristine and naturally alkaline spring water that is then re-structured and hyper-infused with hydrogen gas, it is perfect for daily energy, hydration, focus, athletic endurance, training recovery, and more. Naturally alkaline at 9.5 pH, it has a 650-oxidation-reduction potential and hyper-Infused Hydrogen Gas at 3-5 ppm. Elevate is energized and structured for optimal absorption. Elevate SuperWater is something you absolutely have to try. Because once you start drinking Elevate, you’ll wonder what you ever did without it.

Smartwater alkaline

Three distinct processes—vapor distillation, water purification, and the addition of electrolytes—are used to create the distinctive brand of SmartWater alkaline. The goal of the vapor distillation procedure is to produce water that is as pure as the first raindrop. Following this, it passes through an exclusive filtration process before receiving the final addition of minerals including potassium, calcium, and magnesium. In addition to enhancing Smartwater’s excellent flavor, these exacting production procedures have helped it rise to the top of the list of alkaline water brands that are widely consumed across the world. Available sizes for Smartwater alkaline include 33.8, 23.7 fl oz, and 1.5 liters.

Essentia Ionized alkaline water

Ken Uptain was inspired to create Essentia Ionized Alkaline Water, a pure and pristine water that revitalizes the body, by his body’s favorable response to alkaline water. For this alkaline water to develop its distinct flavor, four steps/processes are used. These procedures start with the removal of undesirable particles using reverse osmosis and microfiltration, and then the water is infused with a small number of electrolytes. After bitter-tasting acidic ions are eliminated, very alkaline water is produced, which may then be measured and tested using a pH meter that has been calibrated. It is clear from the many favorable customer reviews that vital Ionized water’s refreshing qualities leave people wanting more.

Final Thoughts

The search to balance the acidity in the body can be accomplished with the many brands of alkaline water that are readily available in different shops. With the upsurge in diseases and illnesses that has led to the advocacy of alkaline water, it is imminent to start drinking alkaline water right away and these brands have proven to be great.