Many people have taken a straight and narrow path to entrepreneurship. Most entrepreneurs had a 9-5 for a while before they decided it was time to do their own thing. However, Alex Schlinsky is different as he bypassed having a traditional 9-5 and immediately pursued entrepreneurship. For him, this resulted from figuring out early that success means different things to different people. First, figuring out his path was undoubtedly his first ticket to success.

Alex Schlinsky has come a long way from googling ‘Digital Marketing’ to understanding Google Ads. He’s learned how to manage his time as an agency owner without becoming overwhelmed by the duties on his plate. And it is his collaborative aim to get you and your company there as well,

As a former journalist for the UFC and Miami Dolphins, Alex Schlinsky is the Founder and CEO of Prospecting On Demand™, a mentorship company specializing in helping marketing agency owners and coaches implement the strategies and systems needed to scale their companies and become successful CEOs.Prospecting On DemandTM was developed to assist impact-driven entrepreneurs in achieving their time and financial freedom goals. “We help everyone from beginners to experts, setting them up as a CEO, to create a business that is an asset,” Alex stated during his appearance on Founder’s Story. Alex has created the best tools and techniques to assist entrepreneurs, agency owners, coaches, and consultants in getting higher-paying, more profitable clients more accessible, faster, and with less work than ever before with Prospecting On DemandTM.