Mid-Day Squares is not just a candy but a company for the next generation of snack lovers and healthy eaters. Its production and marketing strategy and social media presence have turned the 21st-century health-forward brand into the fastest-growing functional chocolate maker in the packaged food industry today.

Mid-Day Squares is not just a chocolate maker but the maker of the first functional chocolate bars, which, according to Co-founder Jake Karls, is the founders’ idea of what a healthy afternoon craving killer should taste like. Mid-Day Squares chocolate was designed for those on the go who want to cut their hunger and cravings in between meals. It’s made entirely with superfoods; all our ingredients are raw, vegan, gluten-free, and organic. Most importantly, it’s made with real chocolate and tastes like chocolate.

As a family-run business co-founded by three siblings, Mid-Day Squares thrives on its founders’ administrative, business, and innovative capabilities. According to Karls, Co-Founder & Rainmaker, they are learning to separate family from business and speaking with an expert therapist every other week. Speaking to Founder’s Story about what distinguishes Mid-Day Squares from other chocolate brands, Jake said, Each square is certified Non-Gmo, Fair Trade, Kosher, Vegan and is gluten, soy, and dairy-free, which makes it consumable for everyone. In addition, Mid-Day Squares does not use artificial preservatives, meaning every chocolate bar must be refrigerated to keep it safe and fresh.