News Now: Dangerous night on San Diego freeways

SAN DIEGO — It was dangerous on local freeways overnight, including a wrong-way driver on state Route 163 slammed head-on into another car, causing a pile-up near Friars Road in Linda Vista.

Around the same time, a second wrong-way driver was stopped on I-5. She was eventually taken into custody.

Weather alerts: We’re tracking the powerful “bomb cyclone” slamming New England this morning, with a live look at the conditions courtesy of EarthCam. Plus your San Diego weather forecast, with an update no the gusty Santa Ana winds.

Plus: A warning for tourists traveling to Cabo San Lucas, San Diego rent prices see a major spike, a daring mountain survival story and more top stories from the week.