SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Police chase a wrong-way driver on the freeway, plus more video from overnight and other top stories of the week.

San Diego police chase: Officers from multiple agencies tried to stop a driver who headed the wrong way on the freeway at times, police said. The chase started near Del Mar Heights Road but was abandoned for public safety. California Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit a short time later, and it finally ended in the Encinitas area.

Apartments evacuated: Flames near an Oceanside apartment complex forced residents from their homes in the middle of the night, but crews were able to get a handle on the blaze before anyone got hurt.

San Diego weather: Get your local forecast for a busy summer weekend — featuring a special guest.

San Diego Comic-Con in full swing: What can you do downtown if you don’t have a badge? That story and more on the massive event happening at the convention center.

Plus: Frustrating news on the Ped West border crossing in San Ysidro, the best San Diego outdoor dining and more top stories.

