News Now: Why San Diego faces tsunami danger despite no big waves

SAN DIEGO — Experts break down the continued danger of a tsunami advisory on San Diego’s coast this morning despite the lack of huge waves or flooding.

As the National Weather Service explains, strong currents are the primary hazard to swimmers, boaters and even coastal structures.

Plus: Satellite imagery shows the moment a volcano erupted near the small island nation of Tonga, triggering the warnings around the globe.

Then: updates on the trash strike impacting Chula Vista and beyond, your San Diego weather forecast, a new warning from San Diego school officials and more top stories of the day.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

