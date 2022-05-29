Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, we break down two different obstacles frustrating summer travelers, look at your local weather forecast and some stories to smile about, from outreach to Uvalde to summer family get-togethers.

“Flightmare” for airline passengers: Summer travel season is off to a rough start, with hundreds of canceled flights and thousands more delayed. High prices and more potential frustration await, and we have some tips to help.

Record gas prices: San Diego and the state again set record highs for the cost of a gallon of gas this morning. What’s driving the surge in prices and a look at a tool that can help.

San Diego weather: Plans to get outside with your day off Monday? FOX 5’s Jason Handman has your local forecast, including a warm-up in the coming days that could cut into the early-June Gloom.

Plus: The CDC updates its outlook for COVID-19 in San Diego, comfort bears sent from San Diego County to Uvalde, Texas and history made at “America’s Most Scenic Ballpark,” right here in town.

