SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, a harrowing rescue in the crashing surf overnight and a look at the local stories you need to know this Sunday.

Water rescue: Video shows a lifeguard pulling a man to safety in the rough surf off Ocean Beach early Sunday morning. Three others were found in the area, including a man found unresponsive on the sand.

San Diego weather: First it’s hot like summer, now it’s chilly to end the week … and next there’s a chance of some rain showers? FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala has your San Diego weather forecast.

Four-day work week: Could it become a reality? California lawmakers want to reduce your week to 32 hours while helping you keep the same level of pay. But there are concerns about how it would work.

County fair troubles: The San Diego County Fair’s rides and games are in jeopardy after a lawsuit alleged corruption — and a judge agreed.

