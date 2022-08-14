Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: We wrap up everything we’ve learned about this weekend’s chaotic scenes in Mexico as residents cautiously return to daily life.

Then we touch on the week’s other big stories, including your local forecast.

Mexico violence: Dozens of vehicles were burned in Baja California in a series of violent and destructive acts that played out elsewhere in Mexico, too. Everything we’ve learned about the cartel-claimed chaos, and a word from journalists on the ground.

Thunderstorms: San Diego weather has been influenced by monsoonal conditions all week, and we had powerful thunderstorms that brought flash flooding to rural areas of the county yesterday. Get your forecast for Sunday and the week ahead.

Plus: The CDC’s shift in mask recommendations for San Diego, the severe drought gripping California and the Aztecs’ new Mission Valley stadium.

