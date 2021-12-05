News Now: This week’s forecast calls for rain, wind and even some snow

Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — Breaking news just as the show begins: Long-serving Sen. Bob Dole, the World War II hero and former presidential candidate, has died at age 98.

Then: wind, rain and even snow — there’s a busy weather week ahead in San Diego with a little bit of everything in your forecast. What to expect when you head back to work.

And a burglary gone wrong: police say a burglar’s attempt to break into a San Diego home overnight landed him in the hospital instead. We have video from the scene.

Plus: How you can protect yourself from catalytic converter thefts, a major update on the San Diego Unified School District’s vaccine mandate, a Christmas tree lighting in Little Italy and more top stories of the week.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.