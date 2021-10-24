News Now: Teen shot in Halloween party brawl

SAN DIEGO — A teen was shot and another person hurt in a brawl at a house party overnight. Now the search for a gunman is on.

All over the city, streets are shut down for the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon. We break down a map of the impact in your neighborhood, plus all the fun to be had at the race today.

Plus: Your local weather forecast, two San Diego sports teams on the rise and more top stories.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.