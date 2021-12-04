News Now: Teen shot at party, fiery crash and more overnight updates

SAN DIEGO — A teen was shot during a party at a park on the bay, and a fiery crash that killed one person has streets shut down near Liberty Station. We have breaking news updates from overnight.

We’ll also dive into the San Diego weather forecast: From Santa Ana winds to a chance of rain and snow on Southern California mountains, there’s a lot to keep in mind in the coming week.

Plus: Bold new plans for a San Diego sports arena and reimagined Midway District, a look at the San Diego State Aztecs ahead of their conference championship game today and the debut of Taste of December Nights.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.