News Now: Surprises still in store as impeachment hurtles to a close

SAN DIEGO — The impeachment trial had more surprises in store just as it appeared to be wrapping up. Plus, a local clerk fights back when robbers enter his store and a pursuit leads to a deadly crash on this edition of FOX 5 News Now.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.