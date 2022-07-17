Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Well-placed cameras show every moment of Saturday’s emergency landing in North County, plus a look at the heat gripping San Diego County and other top stories of the week.

Emergency landing: A plane touched down in a busy San Marcos intersection and a Tesla’s cameras captured video of the stunning landing. No one was seriously hurt, in what officials said was the best-case scenario.

Mid-City shooting: A gunman shot a man outside a San Diego liquor store early Sunday morning, police said, and the shooter escaped before officers arrived.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall in the Ridgeview-Webster neighborhood, just north of state Route 94, according to a San Diego police watch commander.

San Diego weather: It’s hot and muggy out there — we even got some rain in Del Mar this morning amid the heat wave. FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala has your San Diego weather forecast ahead of your work week.

Plus: San Diego moves into the CDC’s “high” COVID level, a new development could bring Topgolf to town and more top stories from this week.

