News Now: Stormy days, plenty of snow ahead for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Several storms are bringing winter weather to San Diego, with rain across the county and snow in local mountains. Plus, an update in the case of a missing local mom and other top headlines on this edition of FOX 5 News Now.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.