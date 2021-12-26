News Now: Stormy days ahead with more rain, wind and snow

Click on the link for each show topic to see more coverage.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is set for another round of stormy weather: Here’s when you should expect to see rain, wind and mountain snow in the coming days.

Cruise ship outbreak: After being turned away from a stop in Mexico due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the crew, passengers disembarked in San Diego this morning.

Plus: A look at the spectacular transformation of Petco Park to host its first football game, the Holiday Bowl.

