News Now: Police chase driver on and off South Bay freeway

FOX 5 News Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — Police chase a driver at high speeds on and off a South Bay freeway in a pursuit caught on camera.

The resulting arrest, plus, what to expect as millions of travelers hit the road, the push for a city “ghost gun” report, your San Diego forecast for the weekend and more on FOX 5 News Now.


FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News