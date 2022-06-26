Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this June 25 edition of FOX 5 News Now, two separate shootings in the College Area and in downtown San Diego, plus more local news of the day and your weather forecast.

Young man shot leaving party: An 18-year-old is not expected to survive after he was shot leaving a party in the College Area early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting happened near the gathering on Art Street, just north of El Cajon Boulevard, but officers first learned of the situation when they got a call from nearby Alvarado Hospital about a group of friends who showed up with the gunshot victim.

Gaslamp Quarter shooting: Someone opened fire during a fight between two groups in San Diego’s busy downtown bar and restaurant district Friday evening, and two women uninvolved in the argument were wounded, according to police.

San Diego weather: Get ready for much higher temperatures ahead. A heat advisory will go into effect for local valleys Sunday morning and last through Monday evening. FOX 5’s Brad Wills breaks it down in your local weather forecast.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.