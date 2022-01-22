News Now: Santee shooting update, high wind advisory

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are now investigating a pair of Santee shootings as a murder-suicide, saying a suspect turned the gun on himself after getting pulled over. We review the latest info from the sheriff’s department.

Then, a San Diego weather warning: A high wind advisory is in effect as Santa Ana winds sweep across Southern California. Check out our map of the areas seeing the strongest gusts.

Plus: Other top stories from the week, including new U.S.-Mexico border vaccine requirements, the battle over a fence along the train tracks in Del Mar and supercross’ return to San Diego.

