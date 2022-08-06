Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Updates from overnight, including a shooting and a harrowing border rescue, before other top stories of the week and your local forecast.

San Diego shooting: A man was shot multiple times last night in Grant Hill after getting in an argument with someone who pulled up in a car. The driver took off, and the man was rushed to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Border rescue: Video shows a man stranded some 30 feet high atop a U.S.-Mexico border wall in the Otay Mesa area. Rescuers brought him down safely, and he was turned over to immigration officials. The situation calls to mind a recent report on border falls from UC San Diego.

San Diego weather: Get set for the weekend with your local forecast from FOX 5’s Jason Handman.

Plus: Drone video of Dr. Seuss’ La Jolla home, up for sale after 75 years. And a look at the San Diego Padres: their frustrating loss to the Dodgers, but also the thrill of Juan Soto in town.

