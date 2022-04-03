Check back for updates to this developing story.

SAN DIEGO — On today’s edition of FOX 5 News Now, we share the latest information and video from the mass shooting investigation in our state’s capital, then break down local stories you need to know this morning.

Sacramento shooting: Six people were killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting early Sunday as bars and nightclubs were closing in downtown Sacramento.

Overnight crashes: More rain, more San Diego traffic collisions overnight. We take you to the scene of two rollover crashes on slick roads, including one that ended in potential charges.

San Diego weather: The wet weather won’t stick around much longer — there are hot conditions in store. FOX 5’s Victoria Johnson has your local forecast.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.