News Now: Raging house fire, officer’s crash and more overnight updates

SAN DIEGO — One person killed in an East County shooting, a crash sends a police officer to the hospital and residents escape a raging house fire: breaking news overnight in San Diego.

Then, a look around the nation as the U.S. remembers 9/11 20 years later. Presidents past and former attend somber ceremonies and events are set for here in San Diego. Plus: an update on your next stimulus check, Bird brings “e-bikes” to town and a firefighter saves a beloved family vacation home.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.